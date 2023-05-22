Twitter Users Mystified At ‘Faceless Black Man’ on Tim Scott Presidential Campaign Logo

Twitter has lost its collective mind over Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) presidential campaign logo that features a Black man without a discernible face.

The logo appeared on fans passed out to attendees at Scott’s Monday announcement that he was running for the Republican nomination for president. Scott has little name recognition so far on the national stage, and some saw this as a missed opportunity to get Scott’s name — and face — out there. Others described it as backlash, racism, or just plain stupidity.

What kind of token, coon level alpha crap is this to put a literally FACELESS BLACK MAN on your campaign mat…no no I'M NOT WRITING ABOUT THIS MAN. Stop it, brain, just STOP IT. https://t.co/KMjVGzqS0y — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 22, 2023

Liberal journalist Elie Mystal had a particularly harsh take on the questionable artistry.

“What kind of token, coon level alpha crap is this to put a literally FACELESS BLACK MAN on your campaign mat…no no I’M NOT WRITING ABOUT THIS MAN. Stop it, brain, just STOP IT.”

Sports editor Dave Zirin interpreted the faceless logo as “backlash.”

No comment except to say that it is a sign of our backlash dominated, revanchist times that Tim Scott’s advisors clearly thought it would be too off-putting for him to have… a face. pic.twitter.com/uHhjXUACZ1 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 22, 2023

“No comment except to say that it is a sign of our backlash dominated, revanchist times that Tim Scott’s advisors clearly thought it would be too off-putting for him to have… a face.”

Tim Scott's logo – of a faceless, sightless, voiceless Black Republican – is maybe the most accurate summation of @GOP values I've seen. https://t.co/VjcODMM4xg — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 22, 2023

Others took a swipe at the presumed status of minorities among the GOP.

Tim Scott's campaign team thinks so little of him, they didn't even put his face on his campaign material. Just like how the GOP thinks of minorities…faceless. pic.twitter.com/X2Ws4N2Oui — ⚜️Mr. May⚜️ (@May70947115) May 22, 2023

During his announcement, Scott said America is not a racist country, while also recounting stories of being called the n-word, and of his grandfather picking cotton in South Carolina’s low country.

Scott condemned critical race theory in schools and promised, “I will be the president who destroys the liberal line that America is an evil country.” He said the founding fathers — the majority of whom owned slaves — “weren’t perfect” but we should “start celebrating them for the geniuses they were.”

Scott also paraphrased a famous quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “we are not defined by the color of our skin. We are defined by the content of our character. And if anyone tells you anything different, they’re lying!”

As a Black man, Scott is a rarity among conservatives and the sole Black Republican in the U.S. Senate. Reuters reported that some 55% of white voters backed Trump in the 2020 presidential election, while a whopping 92% of Black voters went for Democrat Joe Biden.

Only about 2% of Republicans said they’ll vote for Scott in the primary, Reuters reported, with the majority going for Trump and DeSantis, who still has not declared his candidacy.

Scott’s campaign hasn’t commented on criticism of the logo artwork.

