Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and he opened reviewing the conclusions he reached in his report on the Trump-Russia investigation.

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that indicated political bias or improper motivation influencing his decision to open the investigation,” he said. “While the information in the FBI’s possession at the time was limited, in light of the low threshold established by Department and FBI predication policy… we found that Crossfire Hurricane was opened for an authorized investigative purpose and with sufficient factual predication.”

But he was also critical of the multiple serious errors in the Carter Page FISA application process.

Horowitz said the FBI “failed to meet their basic obligations” of making sure the FISA applications were “scrupulously accurate,” bringing up the reliance on information from Christopher Steele and significant omissions in the renewal process.

“For example, the Crossfire Hurricane team obtained information from Steele’s primary sub-source in January 2017 that raised significant questions about the reliability of the Steele reporting,” he said. “This was particularly noteworthy because the FISA applications relied entirely on information from the Steele — from the primary sub-source’s reporting to support the allegation that Page was coordinating with the Russian government on 2016 US presidential election activities. However, the FBI did not share this information with department lawyers and it was therefore omitted from the last two renewal applications.”

You can watch parts of his opener above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]