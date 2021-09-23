Charlie Kirk Wants to Start a Border Militia to Protect ‘White Demographics in America’

On his radio show Thursday, Charlie Kirk advocated for the creation of a “citizen force” to be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to protect against the “invasion” of the country by Haitian refugees and prevent the “diminishing and decreasing [of] white demographics in America.”

Kirk played a clip from Fox News reporting that the Department of Homeland Security said that they had deported 1,700 Haitians back to Haiti, but had allowed 3,000 to come into America. He turned his criticism to the state of Texas, saying that Texas “allowed this to happen.”

“Texas could have intervened and they could have usurped federal authority,” said Kirk. “They should have.”

It should be noted that Kirk not only does not have a law degree, he never completed college, so his assertions about what Texas “could have” done to “usurp” federal law are, to paraphrase The Dude, “just, like, his opinion, man.”

Kirk denied he was being “too harsh” on Texas, because they were “front and center, smack dab in the middle of the great question of our time, which is ‘who runs the country?'”

He then proposed his “citizen force” idea:

I know so many amazing patriots in the great state of Texas, and I love Texas, that have been waiting and are willing for this moment. Deputize a citizen force, put them on the border, give them handcuffs, get it done. Sure that’s dramatic. You know what’s dramatic? The invasion of the country. We’re going to talk more about that, we’re going to talk about how the other side has openly admitted that this is about bringing in voters that they want and that they like and honestly, diminishing and decreasing white demographics in America. We’re going to say that part out loud, as so many people in the corporate media are afraid to talk about it.

