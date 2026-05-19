Congressional candidate Maureen Galindo (D-TX) said she would convert an ICE detention center into a “prison for American Zionists,” writing in a post last week that the center would perform castrations on pedophiles, meaning “most of the Zionists.”

Galindo, a therapist currently running in the Democratic primary for Texas’s newly redrawn 35th congressional district, made the pitch for the “prison” in an Instagram post attacking her opponent, Johnny Garcia (D-TX). Referring to herself in the third person, Galindo claimed that “billionaire Zionists” were orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

“The billionaire Zionists that control San Antonio and South Texas trafficking networks have coordinated a blitz campaign to propagate the conspiracy that anti-Zionist Maureen Galindo wants Jews in warehouses,” she wrote.

The post continued:

Ironically, Maureen wants all ICE detention centers and warehouses closed. Plus, she would never blame ALL Jews for THE Jews (the Zionists) who have committed genocide on the indigenous Jews (the Semites) of the Middle East. Real Jews are VICTIMS of the Fake Jews (the Zionists). Johnny Garcia is paid by Zionist terrorism and trafficking: Israel, ICE, and prison industry profits. Therefore, JOHNNY GARCIA IS BEING PAID TO PUT JEWS AND MEXICANS IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS VIA ZIONIST TRAFFICKING NETWORKS. This comes as no shock as Johnny has been protecting women and o child trafficking networks of Bexar County as the Sheriff’s Public Relations Officer. When Maureen gets into Congress, shell write legislation so that all Zionism and support of Zionism is undoubtedly Anti-Semitic, since it’s Zionists harming the Semites. She’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists).

Galindo has repeatedly pushed anti-Semitic rhetoric, claiming that Jewish people “own Hollywood” and going so far as to falsely assert that ICE had “headquarters and offices inside Israel” while calling for her opponent to be tried for treason.

“This is an Israeli occupation of America,” she said on Texas Public Radio’s The Source with David Martin Davies. “In fact, I was thinking this morning, maybe Johnny Garcia and others who support him, or anybody who is supported by Israel, should be tried for treason.”

The candidate has been widely condemned by both sides of the aisle, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calling her “openly bigoted” and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) claiming that she “should never be in a position of power.” Democratic party leaders like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee are supporting Garcia, who worked as the Public Information Officer in the local sheriff’s office.

The Texas race has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks over a swath of out-of-state funding, some from the new PAC Lead Left, which spent thousands on mailers backing Galindo. A report from Punchbowl found a Republican fundraising platform in the PAC’s metadata, which was later removed. A spokesperson for Republican super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund declined to say if her group was involved with Lead Left.

Galindo, for her part, claimed in a text message reported by The New York Times that one of the mailers supporting her had been funded by “a billionaire zionist who made the PAC to sabotage candidates.”

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