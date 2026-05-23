Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday he hopes some major “news” comes out of meetings about the ongoing Iran war, just days after President Donald Trump revealed he postponed an attack.

Rubio spoke to reporters while in India on Saturday amid negotiations between White House and Iran officials about the ongoing Iran conflict. The president changed his schedule on Friday to remain at the White House after saying he was skipping his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding due to Iran and other situations needing his attention.

Rubio told reporters:

I don’t have news for you at this very moment, but there might be some news a little later today. There may not be. I hope there will be, but I’m not sure yet. The question is about the Iranian issue. And as I said, there’s been some progress done, some progress made, even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done. There is a chance that whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple of days, we may have something to say. But this issue needs to be solved, as the president has said, one way or the other. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The Strait needs to be open without tolls. They need to turn over their enriched uranium. They need to turn over their highly enriched uranium.

Rubio added that the president prefers to deal with Iran in a “diplomatic” way over militarily.

“That’s what we’re working on, and perhaps there’ll be something to talk about on that topic while I’m here on this visit at some point,” he said.

Trump is reportedly speaking with Gulf and other regional leaders on Saturday by phone to discuss the state of the Iran war and proposals to bring it to a close. Iran has continued targeting and charging tolls to ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Trump and other officials have spoken about negotiations being made more difficult thanks to Iran’s fractured leadership structure after strikes from the United States and Iran.

During a press conference this week, the president said he stopped a planned attack on Iran after allies convinced him to give more time to negotiations.

“I was an hour away. We were all set to go. You’re talking about yesterday? We were going to be striking very– it would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done. The boats, the ships were all loaded. They were all loaded to the brim and we were all set to start,” he said.

He also took to Truth Social on Saturday to post a map showing Iran with America’s flag. The message above the post read: “The United States of the Middle East?”

He said on Saturday we are “getting a lot closer” to a deal with Iran.

“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” he told CBS News. “We’re going to have a deal, or we’re going have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they’re about to be hit.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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