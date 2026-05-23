‘I Aced It!’ Jim Acosta Takes Trump Cognitive Test Live on Camera With Actual Doctor

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Independent journalist Jim Acosta channeled President Donald Trump when he bragged to his guest after he “aced” a cognitive test live on camera during his show.

Trump has spent years bragging about his performance on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which begins, as Trump himself has noted, with tasks like identifying animal drawings and progresses to a climax of knowing where you are and what day it is.

Over the years, it has become clear that Trump falsely equates the assessment with an “aptitude” or IQ test.

On Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta was joined by Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency room doctor who is the executive director of the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Dr. Davidson administered the test to Acosta in order to illustrate the true purpose of the exam, which is to assess for cognitive impairment rather than for intelligence.

Acosta passed with what Davidson described as a perfect score, despite a “hiccup” in recalling five random words — Acosta forgot the word “daisy.”

The host did a brief impersonation of Trump as he celebrated the accomplishment:

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: Okay, so I’m going to go ahead and score this.

JIM ACOSTA: Wait, are we done?

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: Sorry, yeah, yeah. You’re done.

JIM ACOSTA: Oh my goodness. That’s it. Wow! And it was like, that was taxing!

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: While I’m doing this, like how–?

JIM ACOSTA: Actually, no, it was not. It was very easy. And I don’t want to make fun–.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: It was, right? And like the one thing with a little hiccup. No, no. But it should be, right? This is testing mild cognitive impairment. At 26 or less. And if you got less than 12 years of education, we talked before, I know you said you went to college. Then you don’t get a point, less than 12 years education, you get an extra point. Because we’re saying, okay, a lot of education.

JIM ACOSTA: What if I partied mostly through college? Does that count?

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: I don’t think you need the point.

JIM ACOSTA: Give me a point there.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: So, and this is the one here we got. Yeah, so technically, as we’re rounding up, I mean, they don’t do decimals, so as it goes. So the only thing that was not like 100, 100% was the Daisy, right?

JIM ACOSTA: Was the Daisy!

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: The five minute recall.

JIM ACOSTA: I’d never forget the Daisy!

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: That’s okay, you’ll never forgot it in your life. I had a dog named Daisy, so I’d never lose it. Face Velvet Church, Daisy Red, again, no order in particular. And then you get an option, category queue, like hey, it’s a flower. And then multiple choice queue, I’ll give you like, hey, Daisy, table, you know, whatever, and then you’d get it. But you got it on the one, and so it’s times two for that, okay? So three times this, I’m going to get this. So it’s 14 out of 15, we divide it out, and we’re still rounding up. We don’t do decimal points. Your score is a 30. You’re given one of those. Oh, I did get a 30 out of 30. Your score was a 30? I still got it. Amazing.

JIM ACOSTA: Alright, thank you so much Dr. Rob. You don’t, do you normally give somebody a point? Oh, you just don’t let me. No, you give them. I just want to show right here. The score’s the score. It’s official. I aced it!

(TRUMP VOICE) I totally aced it! can I say that? Totally aced this test! And it was fake news when you said Daisy. That was fake news.

Alright, no, I’m just kidding. This is right here and I must say that was, and I shouldn’t joke too much because there are people who have to take this and families go through all this stuff and or whatnot.

But I will say that it is totally nuts that he claims that this is some sort of measurement of his IQ, because this is not an IQ test.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: Let’s make it clear. It’s not an IQ test. It is a measurement of cognitive decline, right? Nothing to do with intelligence. There are like Rhodes scholars, right, geniuses who suffer from dementia.

JIM ACOSTA: Right.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: You know, I had a patient once, her husband came in and said, this woman in front of you who was a patient with dementia was a first chair violinist with the Boston Symphony. And like this clearly accomplished person, she had this horrible disease.

JIM ACOSTA: Amazing.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: And was, you know, brilliant at a point in her life and then lost it. So yeah, this has nothing to do with intelligence. Cognition, you’re cognitively intact, you can let your family know.

JIM ACOSTA: I’m good.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: For now, yeah, we’re both the same age and I don’t feel

JIM ACOSTA: I don’t feel this good every day, so maybe I should take it again just to double check.

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: I think you don’t need to take it unless someone who is close to you thinks that you should.

JIM ACOSTA: You don’t think I should ace it three times or anything like that?

No, but I think this is instructive and I’m glad that we did this. I do think that, you know, when he goes out there and brags that he can find which one is the squirrel, I think that that’s not good. It seems to me.

I mean, when you listen to him, do you think there’s something, what’s going on here? Like, do you ever have that thought?

DR. ROB DAVIDSON: Yeah, of course. I mean, and I work with other physicians and nurses and we talk about this. Well, you talk about what’s going on in the world and like I won’t make a diagnosis We don’t.

It’s not ethical to try to diagnose somebody and I don’t know if the president has a condition.

But something just seems not right. Again to perseverate on this test and to tout its difficulty when Anyone can just go I mean anyone can go find this.

You Google in MOCA and that you’re gonna get a hundred images You know.

JIM ACOSTA: Right. And you were asking me what city I’m in, you’re asking me what day of the week it is, you asked me what a lion is–.