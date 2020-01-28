Conservative radio host and Trump ally Michael Savage boasted that he wants progressive freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to be infected by the Coronavirus by means of sending her rats and live animals from a “Chinese virus market.”

“I want to talk for a minute about the epidemic coming in from China and how they must be quarantined immediately, a complete stopping of all flights from China,” Savage began on the Jan. 22nd edition of his Savage Nation podcast (in a clip flagged by Media Matters).

Savage, who boasts that he was one of Trump’s first supporters stated, “Now, what do you mean it ‘surfaced’ in Wuhan? It surfaced in a so-called seafood market. Do you know what else they served in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city? Did you know? You know, here’s the thing. They sell wolf pups, live living wolf pups. They sell other animals over there, live foxes to be slaughtered and eaten…”

Savage then went on a bizarre tangent, suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez should be “combined” with a “llama” while referring to Ocasio-Cortez as the derogatory name, “alay-cortex.”

“It gets a little sensitive from here on in. But let’s combine the llama with the Spanish conquistadors, the ancestors of alay-cortex (AOC), the sacred Spaniards. You see, they were deprived of the companion of human women, so the conquistadors did the next best thing. They fell in love with a llama. And they got the disease from the llamas, that the llamas had. It was a syphilis-like infection,” Savage continued.

The conservative radio host then floated how he has read “Chinese poetry going back a thousand years” which he says certifies him as an expert in the area while tossing in that “liberalism is a mental disorder.”

Savage then states to listeners that “rats” and “live wolf pups” should be sent to Ocasio-Cortez to infect her “the next time she bashes America.”

“So, on the menu at Chinese virus market: rats, live wolf pups. Isn’t that nice? Send that to occasional cortex (Ocasio-Cortez) the next time she bashes America,” Savage stated.

Savage was contacted for comment by Mediaite but has yet to respond to the request.

Savage also posted recently to his website, making claims that AOC is starting a “race war” while asking why she is not removed from Congress.

Racist Occasional-Cortex Foments Race War-why is she not removed from congress? https://t.co/TYApnwxkZR — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 22, 2020

Listen above, via “The Savage Nation Podcast” starting at 36:45.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this headline incorrectly included quotation marks. It was a summary of a quote, and the context has been updated.

