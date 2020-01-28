Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) encouraged President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton to “come forward” and “tell the public what you know,” Tuesday, following the leak of a manuscript for his upcoming book which claimed the president tied release of aid to Ukraine on the condition they conduct an investigation into Hunter Biden.

Johnson called out the “explicit timing, maybe suspicious timing,” of Bolton’s “manuscript being leaked,” before adding, “Wall Street Journal just called for John to just come forward, just tell the public what you know, and I think that actually is a smart thing.”

“I encourage John to do that, without involving the trial,” he declared.

I expect there will be witnesses. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin . @moco @PGSentinel pic.twitter.com/cIIPrZ4RxN — Paul K. Schwartz (@PKSpaul) January 28, 2020

President Trump has argued against Bolton coming forward as a witness to the Ukraine scandal, referring to it as a “national security problem.”

“The problem with John is that it’s a national security problem. You can’t have somebody whose in national security, and if you think about it… John, he knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about leaders,” Trump explained at Davos last week. “What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it’s not very positive and then I have to deal on behalf of the country? It’s going to be very hard, it’s going to make the job very hard.”

“He knows other things, and I don’t know if we left on the best of terms. I would say probably not, you know, so you don’t like people testifying when they didn’t leave on good terms,” the president continued, adding, “When he knows my thoughts on certain people and other governments and we are talking about massive trade deals, and war, and peace, and all these different things that we talk about, that’s really a very important national security problem.”

