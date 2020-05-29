Fox News host Mark Levin screamed at Lebron James for an Instagram post showing a picture of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee next to a picture of the Minneapolis police officer with his knee pressed against the neck of George Floyd, claiming the basketball player “knows nothing about anything related to this.”

Prior to his rant against the L.A. Lakers superstar, roughly 20 seconds into his show on Thursday, Levin went after California politicians for continuing stay-at-home orders that prevent small businesses from reopening, claiming that they’ve failed to police looters and rioters the same way.

“Very aggressive in attacking people who want to open their salons or their gyms, or pastors who want to open their churches. Very aggressive in attacking them, all over the media, all these politicians,” he said. “But they either ignore or worse the violence of looters and rioters who are not interested in justice, when in fact justice is being pursued as aggressively as I’ve ever seen — by all levels of government.”

Contrary to Levin’s claims, it was only recently reported that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into police custody after the fatal arrest of Floyd.

Levin then went on to call the Black Lives Matter movement “very destructive” and labeled the Minneapolis protesters “hoodlums” before slamming James for an Instagram post that compares a picture of Kaepernick taking a knee with one of the police officer kneeling on Floyd:

“When you have LeBron James, who knows nothing about anything related to this … How dare he do that!” Levin said. “How dare LeBron James do such a thing! And there are others. And there are others.”

This is not the first time a Fox News host goes after James for publically voicing a political opinion. In 2018 Laura Ingraham told the basketball player to “shut up and dribble” and to “keep the political commentary to yourself.”

James ultimately used her line as the title for his Showtime documentary series, which looked at the role of black athletes in political, social, and cultural environments.

