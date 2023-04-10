Howard Stern Baffled By Kid Rock’s Meltdown Over Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Says Rock Used to ‘Dress Flamboyant’ Back in the Day

Howard Stern was baffled by singer Kid Rock’s meltdown over trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s collaboration with Bud Light.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney posted to her social media that she was a Bud Light partner and the company even manufactured specialty cans with her face on them. Mulvaney, whose documented her “365 days of girlhood” on TikTok, has amassed over 10.8 million fans on the site.

Some Bud Light customers reacted in outrage, with country music star Travis Tritt among those vowing to boycott all Anheuser-Busch products on his concert tour stops. Kid Rock, for his part, took to shooting cases of Bud Light in protest.

On the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern expressed confusion over why Tritt and Rock would “lose their shit” over the Bud Light product.

“Kid Rock and Travis Tritt lost their shit over this beer can thing. And I saw a video of — Kid Rock took out like one of these assault rifles, or I don’t know what it is — AR whatever, and he blew up the cans of beer. He was very upset and he didn’t want to drink Bud Light. He said, ‘Fuck you Budweiser,'” Stern explained.

The SiriusXH most expressed why he personally wasn’t offended by the company’s collaboration with Mulvaney.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing and I don’t know why — I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life. They don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman, be a woman, you wanna be a dude, be a dude, be whatever you fucking want. Long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team,” Stern explained.

Stern said he wants to have Rock on the show to explain his outrage.

“I mean, he’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar. And that was a good transition… I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘Fuck Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it,” Stern said.

Stern commented that when Rock was just starting out, he dressed “flamboyantly.”

“I remember Kid Rock when he started because — I’m a fan and he used to dress up, he used to do our show. He would wear a feather boa — you know, when he first started out with maybe even a mink coat, you know what I mean? He was flamboyant in his own way. He, he expressed himself in his own way,” Stern said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

