Biden Announces He Plans on Running in 2024 Amid Recent Lagging Polls

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he plans on running for reelection in 2024, but stopped himself short of an official announcement.

Speaking to Al Roker for a Today show bit on the White House easter egg roll, Biden was pressed on 2024 and he made the clearest indication that he’ll be running.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Biden told Roker.

“Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024? Help a brother out, make some news for me,” Roker said.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” the president said.

Biden’s comments quickly picked up steam on social media. If he does run for reelection and Donald Trump manages to get the 2024 presidential nomination from the Republican Party then 2024 is going to look a lot like 2020.

As Fox News host Bill Hemmer noted in his coverage of Biden’s announcement, recent polling has shown support dropping. A recent CNN poll for instance showed just 32 percent of respondents saying Biden deserves to be reelected in 2024. It was a drop of five percent since December. Hemmer also noted recent reports on Biden’s unofficial 2024 campaign looking at relying heavily on social media influencers to help the 80-year-old Democrat appeal to younger voters.

An Associated Press poll found his overall support dipping and nearing a low point with just 38 percent of respondents saying they approved of the job Biden was doing in the White House.

