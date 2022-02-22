Aaron Rodgers Apologizes for Affecting ‘My People’ With Covid Comments: ‘My Intention was Never to Be Divisive’

Aaron Rodgers might not regret his divisive comments about Covid during the NFL season, but the MVP quarterback appears to regret how it impacted the people close to him.

Rodgers made a surprise offseason appearance on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM Radio show Tuesday afternoon and he apologized to his now ex-fiancé Shailene Woodley for the way his Covid comments affected her.

“One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the Covid conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out.”

“I never wanted to be divisive in this whole thing, I really didn’t,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed on The Pat McAfee Show. “The issue is polarizing, I get that and I know there’s a lot of fear involved around that, but my intention was never to be divisive.”

During the NFL season, Rodgers was revealed to be unvaccinated after previously telling reporters he was “immunized” against Covid. Rodgers was widely criticized for his deceit, but the quarterback went on to vehemently defend his decision to refuse the vaccine, while spreading unsubstantiated narratives along the way.

“I am very sorry to those people, Shai (Shailene Woodley) and my loved ones,” Rodgers reiterated. “I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel they’d be taking…Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people, I just say I’m sorry.”

Many sportswriters were able to look past the controversy caused by Rodgers throughout the season and voted him league MVP for the fourth time in his career. Rodgers remains uncommitted to the Packers or the NFL for next season and opened his Tuesday interview with McAfee by declaring no decisions on his future have been made.

