Aaron Rodgers Blasts Biden for Calling Covid ‘The Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

Aaron Rodgers is fine with seeking Covid advice from Joe Rogan, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback has no interest in being told ‘get vaccinated’ by President Joe Biden.

Rodgers is the subject of Kevin Van Valkenburg’s ESPN feature that was published Friday morning, in which the quarterback answered questions about Covid, censorship, cancel culture, politics, and – oh yeah – football.

As passionate as Rodgers remains about football, he remains equally fired up about what he believes is vaccine misinformation.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers told Valkenburg.

Last month, while Biden was visiting Kentucky after parts of the state were devastated by tornadoes, the president spotted a woman wearing Packers gear and used it as an opportunity to scold Green Bay’s quarterback.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” Biden ranted.

Rodgers, who said he was “immunized” against Covid, but is not vaccinated, doesn’t appear to have plans on accepting Biden’s suggestion. During his interview with ESPN, the quarterback went on to describe Covid as being the pandemic of comorbidities, more than it is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation,” Rodgers said.

As noted by ESPN, the CDC recently released findings from a study of 1.2 million people who were fully vaccinated against Covid between December 2020 and October 2021. According to the study, 189 people had severe reactions to Covid and 36 of them died. Of those 36 deaths, 28 people had at least four of eight risk factors, which equates to about 78 percent.

Covid ravaged NFL rosters last month, despite the league boasting a near 95 percent vaccination rate among its players. Interestingly, now that the playoffs have kicked off, Covid so far appears to be a non-issue for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com