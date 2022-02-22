Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Split From Shailene Woodley in Heartfelt Message: ‘I Love You and Am Grateful For You’

Aaron Rodgers shared a heartfelt message to his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley on Monday night, breaking his silence on their recent split.

Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday to give thanks to those he is grateful for, sharing a 10 slide post with the hashtag “Monday Night Gratitude.”

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” he wrote, including a picture of him and Woodley cuddling on a couch in his post.

Rodgers addressed Woodley directly later in his caption, writing, “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like,” he added. “I love you and am grateful for you.”

News that Rodgers and Woodley had called off their engagement broke last week, yet neither of the two had confirmed the news until Rodger’s post.

Sources told In Touch that while Woodley was supportive of Rodgers’ career, he often put football first, and “they were barely spending any time together.”

“She felt he neglected their relationship,” one source said. “Neither of them was happy.”

A second source told In Touch that while “there were too many obstacles” preventing the relationship from working, “they’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

Woodley had first confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021, while Rodgers addressed the news that March.

“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” he said during an Instagram Live chat with Zenith Watches CEO, Julien Tornare. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”

