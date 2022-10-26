Antonio Brown Releases Statement Supporting Ye as Athletes Leave Donda Sports Agency Over Which He Presides

Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown released a statement announcing he will stay at Kanye West‘s sports agency after the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic comments.

West has lost most of his endorsement deals and a talent agency due to his anti-Semitic comments. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both announcing their departures from West’s sports agency, Donda Sports.

However, Brown decided to stand by West and stick with Donda Sports as his representation. Brown released a statement and showed his support of West and the sports agency.

The statement read:

Over the passed few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments by the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others. None of us in this world are free of judgement, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes. Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out in fear rather than love. For these reasons, I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion. I actively seek to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it’s diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward. Let me be clear, discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people, which is exactly why I wish to issue this statement. As the President of Donda Sports, I remain. I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community. I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.

Brown has not played for an NFL team since the 2021 season. His last game was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — where he left in the middle of the contest and stormed off the field with his shirt off.

