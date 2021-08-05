Bill Burr Predicted It: Milwaukee Bucks Championship Celebration Leads to Covid Surge in Wisconsin

As Milwaukee Bucks fans enjoyed the team’s first NBA championship in 50 years, there was immediate concern over Covid-19, but it didn’t stop the celebrations last month.

According to Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson, contract tracing and testing is ongoing, but the health department already identified 491 cases of Covid in connection with the celebrations. Health officials report those 491 people said they did attend the Deer District or a Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods.” Still, the state Department of Health Services would not guarantee those people caught the virus while attending a Bucks related event.

In addition to the 17,397 Bucks fans inside the Fiserv Forum, tens of thousands of fans packed the Deer District outside the arena for NBA Finals games last month. Another 500,000 fans were estimated to have packed the city for the Bucks championship parade.

Following the parade, comedian Bill Burr lashed out at Bucks fans for either being maskless or unvaccinated as they celebrated among thousands of people.

“Who probably created a new variant of the f*cking coronavirus with 60,000 strong with NO MASKS OR CONDOMS? Your Milwaukee Bucks fanbase,” Burr said on his Monday Morning podcast. “Jesus Christ they should have put f*cking Covid in liquid form and just put it into a crop duster and just f*cking flown right over that goddamn crowd.”

Two weeks later, Burr’s gripe is starting to be realized. In addition to the cases of Covid linked to Bucks’ celebrations, state officials also expressed concern about hospitalization rates, which have quadrupled, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

