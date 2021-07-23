Bill Burr Lashes Out at Unmasked Milwaukee Bucks Fans: ‘Put F*cking Covid in a Crop Duster’ And Fly Over the ‘G*ddamn Crowd’

Comedian Bill Burr congratulated the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on winning their first title in 50 years, but it quickly turned into a rant against anti-vaxxers.

“Who probably created a new variant of the f*cking coronavirus with 60,000 strong with NO MASKS OR CONDOMS? Your Milwaukee Bucks fanbase,” Burr said on Thursday’s episode of his Monday Morning podcast. “Jesus Christ they should have put f*cking Covid in liquid form and just put it into a crop duster and just f*cking flown right over that goddamn crowd.”

‘I would hold my breath you ain’t gonna f*ck with my freedom!’ Burr said mocking anti-vaxxers. ‘I have the freedom to ignore science!’

Over 65,000 people showed up to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns outside of the Milwaukee arena, while another 17,397 fans were inside the Fiserv Forum. During Thursday’s championship parade, an estimated 500,000 fans packed the city.

Earlier this month, the state of Wisconsin had nearly 51% of its total population fully vaccinated, but Milwaukee County was trending slightly behind.

“It’s so fucking dumb, this ‘I don’t trust it,’ you’re full of shit that you don’t trust it,” Burr said, speaking about the totality of unvaccinated people, not just Bucks fans. “Cause I’ll tell you right now, if they came out with a shot that gave you a flat stomach and abs, all of these same people that ‘you ain’t f*ckin with my freedom,’ they’d be right down there getting that f*cking thing.”

“There’s always gonna be an example of something that went wrong. The Patriots drafted a f*cking tight end and he turned out to be a mass murderer! Are we never gonna draft another tight end?”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com