Bill de Blasio Gets Brutally Roasted for Showing Up to a Presser Rocking Brooklyn Nets Gear: ‘Dude’s Begging to Get Dunked On’

By Brandon ContesMay 18th, 2021, 12:23 pm

Mayor Bill de Blasio presented a new way of encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated. After taunting viewers with a bizarre video of him eating a burger and fries last week, de Blasio conducted his Tuesday presser donning Brooklyn Nets gear and offering playoff tickets.

The Nets home arena in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center will unveil a mobile vaccination site this week. De Blasio announced people who get their vaccine at the Barclays Center site will be entered into a lottery to win playoff tickets.

Both the Knicks and Nets are increasing their seating capacity for the NBA Playoffs which begin this week. Fifty percent of the seats will be reserved for fully vaccinated fans who won’t have to socially distance or wear masks in the section.

But just as he was mocked for chowing down on a burger and fries last week, social media similarly poked fun at New York’s mayor Tuesday morning when he appeared out of place in his Nets gear.

With a poorly creased hat and a jersey that undoubtedly still had the tags on it, de Blasio looked like someone who hasn’t watched much basketball in his life. That should make him fit right in with many Nets fans, jumping on the bandwagon to root for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but couldn’t tell you who Brook Lopez, Yinka Dare or Buck Williams are.

