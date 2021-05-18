Bill de Blasio Gets Brutally Roasted for Showing Up to a Presser Rocking Brooklyn Nets Gear: ‘Dude’s Begging to Get Dunked On’

Mayor Bill de Blasio presented a new way of encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated. After taunting viewers with a bizarre video of him eating a burger and fries last week, de Blasio conducted his Tuesday presser donning Brooklyn Nets gear and offering playoff tickets.

The Nets home arena in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center will unveil a mobile vaccination site this week. De Blasio announced people who get their vaccine at the Barclays Center site will be entered into a lottery to win playoff tickets.

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wears Brooklyn Nets uniform to announce mobile vaccination center outside of Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/AQZiYL0EDe — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2021

Both the Knicks and Nets are increasing their seating capacity for the NBA Playoffs which begin this week. Fifty percent of the seats will be reserved for fully vaccinated fans who won’t have to socially distance or wear masks in the section.

But just as he was mocked for chowing down on a burger and fries last week, social media similarly poked fun at New York’s mayor Tuesday morning when he appeared out of place in his Nets gear.

With a poorly creased hat and a jersey that undoubtedly still had the tags on it, de Blasio looked like someone who hasn’t watched much basketball in his life. That should make him fit right in with many Nets fans, jumping on the bandwagon to root for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but couldn’t tell you who Brook Lopez, Yinka Dare or Buck Williams are.

Ya know what they say, dress for the job you want! https://t.co/RLutSuYfGv — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2021

he’s going to keep doing comedic bits at these press conferences if you don’t get vaccinated. you can stop him anytime by just getting the shot pic.twitter.com/i6R91UtddB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2021

Dude’s begging to get dunked on. https://t.co/cuN1LdcvP8 — John Battelle (@johnbattelle) May 18, 2021

I love the basket hoops team! https://t.co/pjuzhK2hbT — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 18, 2021

you have to admire that Bill de Blasio does not appear to be wearing a shirt under the Nets jersey, he is committing. — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) May 18, 2021

The last thing you see before you’re priced out of your neighborhood pic.twitter.com/YAe8rKUJ6n — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 18, 2021

it's a story as old as time. pizza-with-a-fork-eating kid from boston moves to new york. tries to ingratiate himself with his neighbors by pretending to root for the local team. new yorkers tell him to fuck right off. https://t.co/WOzISAT2Ij — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) May 18, 2021

How do you do fellow kids? https://t.co/IR4Zbg9Nf9 — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 18, 2021

