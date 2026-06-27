NY Post Calls Out Mayor Mamdani For Wearing a Suit During Playful Pool Stunt

The New York Post called out Mayor Zohran Mamdani Saturday for breaking the dress code when kicking off the city’s summer pool season.

Mamdani wore his trademarked suit, complete with socks and shoes, to join New Yorkers making a splash at the Thomas Jefferson Pool in East Harlem.

A suited-up Mayor Zohran Mamdani leapt into an East Harlem pool Saturday morning to officially kick off the Big Apple’s summer pool season. pic.twitter.com/3T3FLMlzpv — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

Mamdani was asked by Katie Honan of The City Reporter in March if he’d carry on the tradition of New York mayors jumping into a city pool on opening day. Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the last participant, according to the Post.

“I’m gonna be honest, I may do it. I may commit to it,” Mamdani said then, and officially confirmed this week that he’d make the leap.

The Post noted that Mamdani “broke the rules in the process, which requires all swimmers to wear bathing suits in the water.”

“All swimmers are required to wear bathing suits in Big Apple public pools, and males need to have mesh lining in their trunks — unless they prefer Speedos, which are also allowed,” the report added. “The rules are to maintain healthy chemical levels in the pools, according to the Parks Department.”

Twelve-year-old Mila Mader told the Post, “It was so fun. I didn’t think he would do it! And then he shook my hand. That felt amazing.”

“I told my brother, Leo, I was like, ‘Oh my God, the mayor shook my hand.’ He shook my brother’s hands, too,” she said.

The report noted, “It’s not the first time Mamdani got wet in a business suit.”

“The mayor jumped into the waves at Coney Island for the annual Polar Bear Club Plunge while on the campaign trail last year as part of a gimmick in which he promised voters he would freeze rent,” the story said. “The New York City Rent Guidelines Board approved his promise Thursday — freezing both one-year and two-year leases for the Big Apple’s roughly 1 million rent-stabilized units.”

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