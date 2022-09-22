Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a suspension from the team due to him having an affair with a team staffer.

The ESPN report states that the relationship between Udoka and the unnamed staffer was consensual and intimate between the two. ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story late Wednesday night, and sources say that Udoka’s job is not in jeopardy. The reported relationship violates team guidelines.

As of now no decision has been made, but ESPN’s sources say there are scenarios where Udoka could be suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season.

The decision on Udoka’s immediate future could reportedly come down as early as Thursday.

ESPN story on Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing disciplinary action expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of organizational guidelines: https://t.co/R4xRzyOD8J — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Udoka became Celtics head coach last season, replacing long time coach Brad Stevens. In his first season as an NBA head coach, Udoka brought the Celtics to the NBA Finals losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Udoka is the fifth coach in the last 25 years to reach the NBA Finals in his first season as a head coach. Udoka also became the first rookie head coach to win multiple game 7’s in his first postseason according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com