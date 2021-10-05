Chris Russo Demands a ‘Thank You’ from Tom Brady and Won’t Promote His Mad Dog Radio Show Without It

Tom Brady has a weekly show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, co-hosted by veteran sportscaster Jim Gray.

Predictably, the company would like the Mad Dog himself, Christopher Russo, to promote the new show that sits on the channel aptly named after him. But Russo doesn’t just give in to company requests without making demands of his own.

“They’ve been begging me to promote it…when Tom sends me a text saying, ‘Chris it’s great to be on the channel, great to be part of it’ as everybody else does…when I get that (from Brady) then I will promote that show like you wouldn’t believe.”

Russo claims everybody who joined his channel in the last 13 years sends him a thank you note, even former NFL punter and current Mad Dog Radio star Pat McAfee.

Russo is a legend in the world of sports media, but if we’re gauging stardom, it’s the radio host who should be thanking the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Brady is not a 22-year-old fresh out of a college with a broadcast journalism degree, desperate to find airtime.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ is one of the world’s most famous athletes. Brady can land media opportunities on any outlet he decides to join, regardless of having a blessing from Russo.

Listen above via SiriusXM

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com