Tom Brady recently showed off his acting chops, starring in a pair of commercials that debuted during the NFL season opener two weeks ago. One TV ad was for Subway, while the other promoted the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was mocked for championing a fast-food sandwich chain even though it clearly doesn’t fit into his extremely exclusive TB12 diet. But Brady recently said his support for crypto is no sham. And to prove it, the NFL superstar is willing to put his money where his digital wallet is.

During his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go, co-hosted with sportscaster Jim Gray and future football Hall-of-Famer Larry Fitzgerald, Brady said he would love to get part of his NFL salary in crypto, noting a few players have already made the request.

“I’d love to request to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens,” the 44-year-old Brady said.

“I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital. And these digital currencies, along with a lot of, if you look how the way the world is going, with all these different digital mediums and how they’re impacting currencies,” Brady explained.

Brady has earned more than a quarter-billion dollars in NFL salary earnings alone during his football career. The quarterback is scheduled to a rake in over $40 million from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, recently stating he can probably play until he’s 50.

Crypto has already started to invade the sports world, with the Oakland A’s, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks all accepting Bitcoin as payment for tickets. NBA point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a longtime advocate for cryptocurrency. NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung also previously announced he took half of his 2020 salary in Bitcoin.

