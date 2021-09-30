Pat McAfee Goes Absolutely BONKERS Over Insane Play During Congressional Baseball Game: ‘HAMSTRING’S ABOUT TO BLOW OUT’

Pat McAfee was sitting at home Wednesday night, channel surfing for a random game, just as many sports radio hosts do, when he stumbled on the most epic clash between Democrats and Republicans on Fox Sports. The Congressional Baseball Game.

Stunned to find members of congress battling on the baseball field, the former NFL punter and current SiriusXM Radio host spontaneously offered play-by-play of the bipartisan event.

“What the f*ck is this?” McAfee said as he began recording. “I think there’s like a budget or something and some other sh*t going on, but right now all eyes are on whether or not this pitcher from San Bernadino can tighten it up here against August Pfluger.”

WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST TURN ON?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kQNg7FablM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 30, 2021

There were a number of highlight worthy moments during the game, which featured the first over-the-wall homerun in decades. Greg Steube gave a Shohei Ohtani style performance, firing 120 pitches off the mound and driving a bomb over the wall, all while donning a hat signed by former President Donald Trump.

But McAfee caught the best highlight. A play at the plate as Pfluger smacked a liner off Dems pitcher Pete Aguilar, causing William Timmons to flail around the bases and charge home just as the ball was getting fired back in from the outfield.

“HAMSTRING’S ABOUT TO BLOW OUT AROUND THIRD,” McAfee yelled as he lost his mind over the action. “THERE’S A PLAY AT THE PLATE! A PLAY AT THE PLATE JUST HAPPENED ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!”

“Timmons gets out at the plate, gunned down from the outfield. The Democrats go into the inning with a little momentum,” McAfee eloquently added.

That momentum wasn’t enough, however, with the Republicans edging the Democrats 13-12 in the annual event. Forced to wait a year for the next game between Republicans and Democrats, sports fans will have to get their baseball fix from MLB’s postseason, which begins next week.

