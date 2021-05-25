‘F*ck You, Aaron Rodgers’: Kenny Mayne’s SportsCenter Signoff Was One for the Books

A rock star in the realm of SportsCenter anchors, Kenny Mayne closed out his final appearance on ESPN in perfect fashion Monday night.

Viewers who were expecting an emotional signoff from Mayne might have been disappointed. Instead, the sportscaster capitalized on his wit and dry sense of humor, ending his final ESPN broadcast by telling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “f*ck you.”

A seemingly carefree Rodgers joined Mayne on SportsCenter, despite finding himself in the middle of some serious offseason drama with the Packers. At the end of the interview, Mayne referenced previous advice he received from Rodgers.

“Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game. I did,” Mayne said. “We’re down 40 percent, then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F*ck you, Aaron Rodgers.”

Mayne walked off set, while the three-time MVP quarterback remained on camera and said, “I love you, Ken.”

Earlier in May, Mayne announced his 27-year tenure with ESPN was coming to an end. Labeling his departure a “salary cap casualty,” Mayne said he rejected a 61% pay cut from the Disney owned sports network.

Watch above via, ESPN

