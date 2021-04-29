ESPN Report of a Disgruntled Aaron Rodgers Looking to Flee Green Bay Sets NFL Draft Day Twitter Ablaze: ‘We Have A Standoff’

Adam Schefter put an end to anyone still breaking down their mock draft Thursday afternoon when the ESPN NFL Insider reported Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to be a Green Bay Packer.

Last year, the Packers traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft, shocking everyone by drafting quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of building around Rodgers and giving him a new offensive weapon, the Packers decided to draft his successor.

Naturally, Rodgers wasn’t happy. But Love seemingly lit a fire under Rodgers, as the Packers quarterback played with a chip on his shoulder, winning his third MVP award at 37-years-old. The Packers reportedly attempted to engage in contract extension conversations with Rodgers, but the Super Bowl winning quarterback instead says he wants out, and he has leverage.

After a successful two-week run hosting Jeopardy!, it’s not crazy to think Rodgers could ditch the NFL for the game show gig. As good as Rodgers is on the field, it’s difficult to expect he’ll continue as an elite quarterback for more than five years. And if he does get the offer to become the full-time host of Jeopardy!, that’s a job that could potentially last for three decades earning a minimum of $10 million annually.

The bombshell report from Schefter sets the NFL up for a potentially wild draft night which could bleed into the rest of the offseason. Social media is buzzing and likely won’t let up on this Rodgers story any time soon.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

A few teams have called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

Jag’s sign Tebow, trade him for Aaron Rodgers. Kyle Pitts first over all pic.twitter.com/LvJvINYVH1 — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 29, 2021

Tebow's camp – "watch us own draft night!" Aaron Rodgers – pic.twitter.com/7btaZHHvqO — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay like…pic.twitter.com/SIjS5SRr2I — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 29, 2021

Watch above via, ESPN

