ESPN Report of a Disgruntled Aaron Rodgers Looking to Flee Green Bay Sets NFL Draft Day Twitter Ablaze: ‘We Have A Standoff’

By Brandon ContesApr 29th, 2021, 4:58 pm

Adam Schefter put an end to anyone still breaking down their mock draft Thursday afternoon when the ESPN NFL Insider reported Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to be a Green Bay Packer.

Last year, the Packers traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft, shocking everyone by drafting quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of building around Rodgers and giving him a new offensive weapon, the Packers decided to draft his successor.

Naturally, Rodgers wasn’t happy. But Love seemingly lit a fire under Rodgers, as the Packers quarterback played with a chip on his shoulder, winning his third MVP award at 37-years-old. The Packers reportedly attempted to engage in contract extension conversations with Rodgers, but the Super Bowl winning quarterback instead says he wants out, and he has leverage.

After a successful two-week run hosting Jeopardy!, it’s not crazy to think Rodgers could ditch the NFL for the game show gig. As good as Rodgers is on the field, it’s difficult to expect he’ll continue as an elite quarterback for more than five years. And if he does get the offer to become the full-time host of Jeopardy!, that’s a job that could potentially last for three decades earning a minimum of $10 million annually.

The bombshell report from Schefter sets the NFL up for a potentially wild draft night which could bleed into the rest of the offseason. Social media is buzzing and likely won’t let up on this Rodgers story any time soon.

