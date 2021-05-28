Fox Sports’ Rob Parker Wants French Open to Bar Naomi Osaka: ‘I Wish These Athletes Would Stop This Attack of the Media’

Earlier this week, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her plans to boycott any media responsibilities during the French Open, which is set to begin Sunday, May 30. Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker suggests the French Open should just tell Osaka not to show up for the tournament.

“If I was running the French Open, I’d tell her to stay home,” Parker said. “I’d tell her take care of your mental health. You can’t come here and not participate in what we do.”

📺@RobParkerFS1 on Naomi Osaka’s refusal to speak to the media at the French Open: “If I was running the French Open, I’d tell her to stay home. Take care of yourself. You can’t come here and not participate in what we do…” pic.twitter.com/ml23723XVg — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) May 28, 2021

In her written announcement, Osaka stated mental health was her motivation behind the decision to avoid media responsibilities during the tennis tournament. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” the four-time major champion and the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player explained.

Professional athletes are asked, and often required, to conduct media interviews and press conferences in an effort to promote their sport. But recently, prominent sports competitors have spoken out against letting the media trying to do their job, with Osaka and Kyrie Irving as the latest examples.

“I wish these athletes would stop this attack of the media as if we’re the worst people on earth,” Parker said. “You would be afraid to live in this world without the gatekeepers and the people who are watching out for the small man, and the little man in this world.”

“I’m not trying to make light of her talking about her mental health,” Parker added. “Because if she has issues, stay home and GET WELL! You signed up for this! Go work at the post office and people won’t ask you questions other than ‘how much is a stamp?’”

A schedule of media responsibilities, while important for the sport, can be taxing on athletes who are required to be mentally focused on the task at hand – winning their game or match.

“Being bothered by a question that a reporter asks you is not a mental health issue,” Parker’s co-host Chris Broussard argued. “It’s life!”

Osaka has acknowledged she’s willing to pay any fines or penalties associated with her media boycott, and hopes the money can be given to a mental health charity. According to the Official Grand Slam Rule Book, failure to attend a media conference will subject the player to fine of up to $20,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]