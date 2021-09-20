‘HE MISSED IT!’ NFL Announcer Gus Johnson Loses His Mind as Vikings Shank Game Ending Field Goal

Gus Johnson is back in the NFL and football fans are better off because of it. Known for his unmatched enthusiasm, the iconic sports announcer was given a wild finish to call during his first NFL broadcast in more than a decade.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph lined up for a 37-yard field goal with the chance to top the Arizona Cardinals and give his team their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday. But during his first opportunity to ingratiate himself with Vikings fans, Joseph’s kick sailed wide right.

“Good snap, clean hold. FOR THE WIN! OHHHHHH MY GOODNESS, HE MISSED IT!” Johnson screamed, mixing in some shrieks and other sounds that are hard to transcribe. “UNBELIEVABLE! AND THE CARDINALS SURVIVE! 34-33! YOU’RE WATCHING THE NFL, FOLKS!”

And with that, Kirk Cousins’ Vikings drop to 0-2 on the season. It was a wild finish that gave Johnson the perfect chance to remind NFL fans why he’s one of the most beloved announcers in sports. No sportscaster surpasses Johnson’s ability to ramp up the energy level of a broadcast.

Sports fans have continued to hear Johnson’s passion and fervor on college broadcasts in recent years, but this was his first NFL game since 2010. Johnson will call select NFL games for Fox throughout the season, alongside broadcast partner and former star cornerback Aqib Talib.

Watch above via Fox

