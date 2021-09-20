WATCH: Vikings Radio Announcer Has Wild Shift in Emotions After Blowing Game-Deciding Missed FG

Minnesota Vikings fans are used to being let down by field goal kickers, but on Sunday, they were also let down by their longtime radio play-by-play voice Paul Allen.

The Vikings were relying on kicker Greg Joseph, who lined up for a 37-yard field goal, looking to get his team a win over the Arizona Cardinals. With the ball in the air and time set to expire, fans listening to the Minnesota Vikings Radio Network heard Allen scream “Joseph, come on! It is GOOOODDD!”

AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021

“It felt good,” analyst Pete Bercich added as Allen was forced to inform Vikings fans of his blunder, “No, he missed it! Are you kidding me? He missed it right.”

From screaming, “GOOOODDD” to informing listeners Joseph missed the kick, the excitement deflated out of Allen like a popped balloon. Allen, who is in his 20th year as the Vikings radio voice, is known for his energetic calls in big moments, with the “Minneapolis Miracle” thrown by Case Keenum in 2018 being among his most famous.

“What a gut punch,” Bercich said. It was a gut punch to the Vikings and to their fans, especially those listening on the radio who for a moment believed their team notched a victory. Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are now 0-2 on the season. Historically, NFL teams only bounce back from an 0-2 start to make the playoffs about 12 percent of the time.

