The chaotic confrontation took place during the third quarter of the team’s 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors — a Warriors squad which was without most of its top players including Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Videos show star forward Jimmy Butler trading verbal barbs with Udonis Haslem in a huddle during a timeout. Butler eventually got up from the bench, but Haslem got in his face. And both he and Haslem had to be separated

The two kept up their shouting match, but the conflict escalated when coach Erik Spoelstra slammed his clipboard down on the court and interjected himself into the altercation. He began shouting at Butler and eventually, he too had to be restrained from his star player.

While not much audio is available from the encounter, a fan did capture a video which appears to show Haslem saying to Butler, “I’ll beat your ass! I’ll beat your ass!’

After the game, Spoelstra downplayed the incident.

““We have a very competitive, gnarly group and we were getting our asses kicked,” Spoelstra said. “Two straight games we were not playing to the level we wanted to play. And I would say virtually every single person in that huddle was pretty animated in our disappointment about how we were playing.”

