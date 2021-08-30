Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been clear that he will not get vaccinated against Covid, he doesn’t wear a mask except where it’s “absolutely necessary,” his children will not get vaccinated, and he does not want them to wear a mask in school.

Cutler’s opinion was not made in an isolated statement as he continues to reaffirm his stance on masks and vaccines. But during an interview with former NFL punter and current SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee, Cutler wanted to clarify opinions that he feels were “skewed.”

“My stance has kinda gotten skewed a little bit,” Cutler said. “They’re putting me on the whole anti-vax, anti-mask thing. Which, I’ve chosen that for myself – of not getting the vaccine and not really wearing a mask unless it’s airports or where it’s absolutely deemed necessary.”

The former NFL quarterback has frequently used social media to express his opinions on masks and vaccines. He’s also been featured in multiple interviews on those topics.

Just last week, Cutler joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business, where the former quarterback stated plans to run for his children’s school board because he feels so strongly that they shouldn’t be wearing masks.

“I have no problem with people getting the vaccine,” Cutler explained to McAfee. “I have no problem with people wearing a mask. If that makes you feel safe and that makes you feel better – go ahead, I am all for you.”

“I’m pretty much in the middle in a lot of this stuff,” he added. “I’m not this far-right or far left-winged person. I think that’s where there’s no gray area anymore in the world. Either you’re black or white area. That’s it. And I’m not saying racially, just in the context of people arguing.”

Cutler’s explanation as to why he believes he’s being skewed as an antivaxxer ignores the idea that you get the vaccine and wear a mask for others as much as you do it for yourself. He’s certainly entitled to his opinion, however, it’s illogical to preach that you won’t get the jab or wear a mask, but would like to be considered as “down the middle” on the issue.

McAfee meanwhile, is fully vaccinated and currently hosting his show from home because he tested positive for Covid. After symptoms that included a 104.5-degree fever, McAfee said he’s feeling significantly better.

