The Washington Football Team has a new name — or, rather, a name.

The team announced Thursday that henceforth, they will be known as the Washington Commanders.

The announcement comes after a year-and-a-half long process. In July 2020, the team abandoned its previous name, the Redskins, which had long been condemned by Native American groups. They played the last two NFL seasons as the Washington Football Team.

Word about the new name got out a few days early thanks to Joe Theismann, a legendary former Washington quarterback. Theismann, in a radio appearance, dropped the name and threw his support behind it.

“I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be one that hopefully people like going forward,” Theismann said on CBS Sports Radio Monday. He added, “A Commander, basically, it’s Washington D.C. A lot of commanders in Washington D.C., in the Pentagon and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me, that’s really the way I’m looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name.”

