Actor Liam Neeson ripped the UFC and one of its most popular fighters, Conor McGregor, for the league’s mixed martial arts style.

In a Q&A style interview with Men’s Health Magazine, Neeson took questions from fans and answered them on camera. One question about the UFC and McGregor came up in the Don’t Read The Comments video. The Irish actor did not mince words about his feelings toward the UFC.

“Wonder if he watches UFC and Conor McGregor?” the fan wrote.

Neeson wasted no time and railed against the UFC as a league, criticizing how violent the sport can be.

“UFC, I can’t stand,” Neeson said. “That, to me, is like a bar fight. And I know practitioners are always like, ‘no, you’re wrong! The amount of training we do!’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage from UFC! I fucking hate it.”

The Irish actor turned his attention to one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures, who also happens to be Irish, McGregor.

“That little leprechaun, Conor McGregor, oh please. He gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that, but can’t take it. Next time I come in a Dublin Airport, ‘Neeson! We’ll fucking show you!'”

In April 2022, the Irish UFC star faced two counts of dangerous driving, no license, no insurance, and failure to produce insurance. In mid-January, due to the flu, McGregor missed the court date for his April incident.

In late January, McGregor made news again. This time, however, he was not at fault as he was hit by a car while on his bicycle and posted the video to his Instagram.

McGregor will star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1980s classic, Roadhouse.

Watch above via Men’s Health Magazine.

