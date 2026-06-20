Joe Rogan revealed President Donald Trump’s wild response to him expressing some concern over a possible terrorist attack during the UFC fights outside the White House.

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan was joined by MMA trainer Trevor Wittman and UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje, who won a fight at the Freedom 250 event on Sunday, and the podcast wrapped up with the three laughing at Trump’s response to Rogan.

Wittman brought up that he didn’t know how such a massive and unprecedented event would go and whether there would be the potential of something terrible happening.

“I was like, f*ck it. If I get taken out in the middle of the case, how f*cking legendary would that be?” Gaethje said.

“I said to Trump, I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack. He goes, we gotta go somehow. I go, what the f*ck, dude?” Rogan said, cracking up.

Rogan was a commentator for the UFC event and he expressed his concerns about the event on multiple occasions before it happened, but he’s since called it one of the greatest fighting events he’s been involved in.

“I’m excited. It sounds crazy. I know it’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f*cking war,” Rogan said in March on his podcast. “I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So that’ll be weird. Having this very high profile event where everyone’s in one place at one time right there.”

Rogan had also shared concerns about the weather and the event being outdoors, but he said after the fact that everything turned out fine.

“That was the wildest experience that I’ve ever had in my 20 whatever years of calling combat sports. There’s nothing even close. Nothing even close. It was the greatest night of fights of all time. And it was the only night in the history of the sport where every single fight ended by knockout,” he said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!