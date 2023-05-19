Matt Araiza is still hopeful about the possibility of returning to the NFL.

The 23-year-old punter was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Not long after, however, he was named in a civil suit and accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with two other men football players while he was attending San Diego State University. In December 2022, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced neither Araiza nor the other players would face no criminal charges after it determined it was “clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges.” In May 2023, the university also announced there were no findings against him.

The civil suit remains active. According to Araiza, he did have a consensual encounter with the girl but she told him she was 18. He also denies her claim that she was “visibly intoxicated.”

Unfortunately for Araiza, the damage from the accusation had already been done and he was cut shortly after it surfaced. Speaking for the first time since being cleared of any wrongdoing, Araiza said he thinks he’ll be back in the league.

“In my heart, I believe I will get another shot in the NFL,” Araiza said Thursday on OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless, “and I’m looking forward to that and I’m staying ready, just ready for my name to be called.”

Although he disagreed with the decision to release him, Araiza said he had no hard feelings toward the Bills.

“I hold nothing against the Buffalo Bills,” he said. “I wish things were handled differently, but they did treat me with respect, which I appreciate. It’s just the climate of how things are now. Accusations bring so much hate to anyone who decides to stand by the accuser, that they were kind of forced to cut me from the team.”

Since being accused, Araiza said his family has also had a difficult time. According to him, they’ve received death threats and the women in his family have even received “threats of sexual violence.”

Araize added he has decided against reaching a settlement in the ongoing suit.

“The damage has been done and if I was to settle, that would waive my right to countersue,” he said. “So at this point, we’re the heavy favorite, and continuing this any longer is going to be very damaging for them. So I’m not willing to settle.”

