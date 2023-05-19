Trump Jr. Rips Into DeSantis’s Donors As Helping Reelect Joe Biden: ‘We Are Depleting Our Resources’

Donald Trump Jr. joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Friday and tore into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and his fundraising machine as a boost for President Joe Biden’s reelection bid. DeSantis has been widely reported to nearing an announcement for president, possibly sometime next week.

Bannon noted that DeSantis has a strong relationship with many key GOP mega-donors, which led to Trump Jr. ranting against DeSantis’s fundraising operation.

“Every time you have a dollar raised, the fundraising guy gets something. The guy that did the web processing there, the buddies doing the credit card processing, and in many cases, you know, north of 50% of that money is going directly into their pocket,” Trump Jr. said.

“They have no ideology. They couldn’t care less. They need him to run because if he doesn’t run, they’re not making any money this cycle,” he added, referring to DeSantis.

“They’re not working for Trump. They’re not working for another credible candidate. They need him to run and they need him to stay in as long and spend as much money as possible,” Trump Jr. continued, adding:

Because the more money spent, the more money they are putting in their pockets directly. And each and every one of those dollars, Steve, is a dollar that we’re not using to take on Joe Biden. It’s a dollar that we’re not using or won’t have in the war chest to be able to create the ballot harvesting operations in the, you know, let’s call it seven purple states or the swing states or the places where we have a chance that we are depleting our resources like we’re doing with the war in Ukraine and so many other things. But we are going to get ourselves where we’re not going to be able to compete with the machine and a dolt, an absolute imbecile like Joe Biden will be able to walk right in because the Democrat donors are loving this.

Bannon then chimed and slammed some of the GOP mega-donors as “Globalists,” specifically calling out Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

“Are you saying that this primary is over, we gotta stop messaging around, all resources, all energies got to be focused on the general election right now,” Bannon then asked Trump Jr. who gladly replied that the numbers show DeSantis can’t win the nomination as he agreed with Bannon’s leading question.

Watch above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com