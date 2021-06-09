Longtime New York Mets TV play-by-play voice Gary Cohen didn’t leave much to the imagination, telling us how he really feels about Major League Baseball’s replay system.

During the Mets Tuesday night loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Cohen ripped the seven-year-old review structure, which clearly still has some issues to resolve. After first base umpire Alan Porter negated a double play by Orioles cleanup hitter Ryan Mountcastle with a blown call, Mets manager Luis Rojas used his ability to challenge the blunder.

During the lengthy replay review, Cohen noted the ball is clearly in the glove, before Mountcastle’s foot reaches first base.

“These are the ones that just make you tear whatever hair you have left out,” Cohen said. “There’s just no reason for this to be taking so long. They’re worried about pace of play? Nothing slows down the pace of play more than this,” he continued, believing the call should be quickly overturned.

But shockingly, the replay official disagreed with Cohen and the Mets, upholding the call and awarding Mountcastle first base. And that’s when Cohen really lost his cool.

“After all of that? They take so much time and they get it wrong. I just don’t understand. How can that be?” a disgusted Cohen asked. “What is the point of having review if they don’t even get the calls right? It’s pathetic. It’s just pathetic. Just take the whole system and throw it in the garbage.”

“It’s a joke, it’s a total and utter joke,” Cohen added after analyst Ron Darling chimed in with “just awful.”

The Mets got out of the inning without allowing a run, although the Orioles didn’t need any assistance from the umpires, scoring 10 times in the blowout win.

Watch above via, SNY

