JD Vance Slams Reporting He’s Concerned About Missile Depletion — Then Says He Is Concerned About It

Vice President JD Vance went off on a report from The Atlantic that said he is worried about a “drastic depletion” in U.S. missiles during the Iran war… before saying he was indeed worried about it.

Vance was asked about the article during an interview on The Will Cain Show on Fox News on Wednesday, two days after the story was published. The vice president slammed the report and said it was based on bogus sources — then seemingly confirmed part of it by saying it is his “job” to be concerned about the military’s “readiness.”

Host Will Cain read him a section of the report that said:

In closed-door meetings J.D. Vance has repeatedly questioned the Defense Departments depiction of the war in Iran and whether the Pentagon understated what appears to be the drastic depletion of U.S. missile stockpiles.”

Cain then asked, “Are you concerned on this front about our missile stockpiles?

Vance started off by lambasting the report.

“Most of these reports I ignore. This one I actually read because it ascribed views to me and things that I allegedly said that I am just 100% certain that I have never said,” Vance said.

“In particular, there is a lot in that story, Will — and you know how this game works — that is attributed to people who describe themselves as ‘Vance advisors.’ And you know, a Vance advisor could be a staff member I see every single day, it could also be a random person off the street that I talked to once at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Vance added he was “confident” no one close to him spoke to The Atlantic because if they did, it would have been a “totally different story.” He then moved on to the issue of missile depletion.

“Now to answer your question, Will, of course I’m concerned about our readiness, because that’s my job to be concerned,” Vance said. “But I think that Pete Hegseth, our Department of War secretary, I think General Caine, our chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are doing an amazing job. But of course it’s my job to ask these questions, it’s of course my job to make sure we’re on top of every issue. And of course it’s the president’s job, too.”

He added, “I think that both of us are very focused on that. But we have a great military, a military that can do a lot, Will, so don’t believe everything you read, especially in papers like The Atlantic.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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