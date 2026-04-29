Spencer Pratt Raises Eyebrows With Latest Ad In LA Mayor’s Race: ‘This Guy is Going to Win’
Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt made a splash online Wednesday with a new ad that left political commentators across the board suggesting he actually might have a chance to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.
Pratt’s 30-second spot begins with him outside the home of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D), “This is where Mayor Bass lives. You notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman’s three-million-dollar mansion sits. They don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created, where you live.”
After showing scenes of urban decay, Pratt, who is running as a Republican, shows his trailer on the site where his home burned down in recent fires:
This is where I live. They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That’s why I’m running for mayor. For my sons and the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city. We are going to get the Golden Age of Los Angeles back.
A recent UCLA Luskin poll “shows 40% of voters remain undecided ahead of the June 2 primary, with Bass leading at 25%, followed by Pratt at 11% and Raman at 9%,” according to Fox11 in Los Angeles. Pratt and Raman are also leading Bass in the latest round of fundraising, although Bass still has much more cash on hand to spend. If Bass, or any other candidate, cannot win a majority on June 2nd, the top two candidates will go to a November run-off.
Keith Edwards, the progressive YouTuber and former Democratic operative, shared Pratt’s ad and added, “Good ad. Democrats should take this seriously.”
Meghan McCain commented, “I’m telling you this guy is going to win.”
Below are some more reactions:
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