Spencer Pratt Raises Eyebrows With Latest Ad In LA Mayor’s Race: ‘This Guy is Going to Win’

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt made a splash online Wednesday with a new ad that left political commentators across the board suggesting he actually might have a chance to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt’s 30-second spot begins with him outside the home of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D), “This is where Mayor Bass lives. You notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman’s three-million-dollar mansion sits. They don’t have to live in the mess they’ve created, where you live.”

After showing scenes of urban decay, Pratt, who is running as a Republican, shows his trailer on the site where his home burned down in recent fires:

This is where I live. They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That’s why I’m running for mayor. For my sons and the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city. We are going to get the Golden Age of Los Angeles back.

A recent UCLA Luskin poll “shows 40% of voters remain undecided ahead of the June 2 primary, with Bass leading at 25%, followed by Pratt at 11% and Raman at 9%,” according to Fox11 in Los Angeles. Pratt and Raman are also leading Bass in the latest round of fundraising, although Bass still has much more cash on hand to spend. If Bass, or any other candidate, cannot win a majority on June 2nd, the top two candidates will go to a November run-off.

Keith Edwards, the progressive YouTuber and former Democratic operative, shared Pratt’s ad and added, “Good ad. Democrats should take this seriously.”

Good ad. Democrats should take this seriously. https://t.co/uGLhsOHFEs — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 29, 2026

Meghan McCain commented, “I’m telling you this guy is going to win.”

I’m telling you this guy is going to win. https://t.co/7XUJpIJWCb — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 29, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

This is an extremely effective ad. https://t.co/efe04VJIYc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 29, 2026

I really love this guy. https://t.co/uTwuugkl2Q — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) April 29, 2026

Facts. Wonder if the Democrat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass who is running for reelection has seen this. GOP candidate #spencerpratt 👇 https://t.co/r4P1GkeXO4 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) April 29, 2026

he's gonna win isn't he https://t.co/y3anlw7T4A — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 29, 2026

This might be the best 30-second campaign ad I've ever seen https://t.co/Pkhk2gieCD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 29, 2026

This is the best political ad I've ever seen. Because it's not political. It's not a stunt. It's a dad who lost almost everything (thank God he still has his wife and kids) speaking from his heart, and knowing that millions of Angelenos feel the same way. https://t.co/pvnZ4lwG3t — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 29, 2026

One of the best political ads I’ve seen in a long time https://t.co/XdaPde5AFP — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 29, 2026

This is a very good ad. https://t.co/NgKn1vgHy3 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 29, 2026

is Spencer Pratt going to mess around and become mayor of Los Angeles? https://t.co/lHOP3hmhiv — Cons (@CaptainCons) April 29, 2026

This is the energy LA needs https://t.co/muhr9L2lAR — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) April 29, 2026

Wow.

Just…wow. Los Angeles, this is your chance. https://t.co/2O8xdxEtDQ — Kira (@Kiradavis) April 29, 2026

Harvard Law School graduates have been destroying America for the last 50 years Early 2000s reality TV stars are going to help us take it back I love this country so much https://t.co/1qgVH3n2oQ — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 29, 2026

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