Nancy Mace Goes Nuclear On Fellow Republican Cory Mills’s ‘Stolen Valor’ In Wild Moment

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) went off on fellow Republican lawmaker Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) on Wednesday amid claims he wildly misrepresented his service in the U.S. Army, with Mace entering several documents into the record that she said reinforced claims of stolen valor — and some other documents that just made him look bad.

Mace used her allotted time during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s testimony before Congress to enter the documents. Hegseth watched with a bemused look on his face as Mace listed off the 10 files.

“I take stolen valor seriously,” Mace said, after discussing her recently deceased father’s military service.

A moment earlier, she rattled off the documents and held up pictures as she described them.

“The first of which is a statement from Cory Mills’ first sergeant, stating his forms and accounts of his military service are falsified,” Mace said. “The second document is a picture of Cory Mills wearing a Bronze Star from 2019, before he ever got a Bronze Star.”

Mace continued, saying troops swore a story about Mills administering life-saving care “never happened,” before showing a picture from the second time Mills claimed he was “blown up.” Mace said the picture showed a bloody Mills — but the blood was from another man who was injured.

Other documents she entered included a copy of his marriage certificate with a “9/11 imam” and a picture of Mills with “a purported Russian hooker in Afghanistan, which he, of course, denies.” The last document was a “restraining order for dating violence.”

Mills has been accused of fabricating details of how he earned his Bronze Star, and combat veterans who served in Iraq have questioned his claims that he was “blown up” twice in the country while serving. Mace moved to censure Mills for the claims last year, as well as claims of domestic violence.

He responded to Mace later in the hearing, submitting for the record his form for receiving the Bronze Star. Mills also entered an Army document for his military medals and a document from another veteran supporting his claims to surviving two explosions.

Mills then told Hegseth, “You’re pretty familiar with the ideas of slander, defamation, and attack on character, so I apologize for having to take that moment to be able to go ahead to correct the record.”

Watch above via CSPAN3.

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