Ex-NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Accuses Former NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Snorting Cocaine

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Retired NFL star Le’Veon Bell accused former New York Jets coach Adam Gase of repeatedly using cocaine during their tumultuous time with the team.

Bell and Gase both joined the Jets ahead of the 2019 season. That season left a lot to be desired, with the team finishing with a record of 7-9 and Bell only rushing for a total of 789 yards and three touchdowns.

The next season, things got much worse. In 2020, the Jets had a record of 2-14. Bell was released after playing in just two games, and he was eventually signed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Gase was fired by the team at the end of the regular season.

Speaking on Sunday’s episode of the podcast Respectfully with host Justin Laboy, Bell slammed Gase as “the dumbest coach ever.” When Laboy gave him the floor to rant about the coach, Bell even claimed that Gase “did a lot of shit in that office that coaches ain’t supposed to be doing.” When Laboy asked him to elaborate, Bell said, “white girl” — slang for cocaine. He then make a snorting gesture, prompting Laboy to lean back in disbelief and say, “Get the f*ck outta here.”

“I’m like, bro, I ain’t just walk in the office and see my coach [do cocaine],” Bell said. “We’re about to go to practice, bro! We got practice in 28 minutes. We got walkthrough, bro. This is what you’re doing in here?”

Despite continued doubts from Laboy, Bell insisted in that he caught Gase in the act with his own eyes.

“Not just once, though,” Bell continued. “It wasn’t just one time. That’s what it did, though. Everybody knows that. That’s what he did. But it was just crazy to me to actually see him doing it. I heard all the stories and shit.”

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