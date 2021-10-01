MLB Manager Dusty Baker Ignores Covid to Party Like a Champ and Chug Champagne Out of a Shoe

Major League Baseball was meticulous about writing their Covid protocol rulebook to ensure the 2021 season could be completed unscathed. But it seems the powers at be forgot to include the page about chugging champagne from a shoe.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker celebrated the club’s division-clinching victory Thursday night in a strangely epic manner, by drinking out of a cleat. Hopefully a clean cleat.

Baker is a national treasure within America’s national pastime. Major League Baseball is better when Baker is leaning on the dugout railing, chomping on a toothpick.

Unfortunately, we’ve been devoid of the toothpick over the last two seasons, because the 72-year-old manager understandably takes extra Covid precautions by continuing to wear a mask and gloves to every game. But the Covid cautious manager shelved his concerns for a moment, when he partook in the team’s strange celebration.

“That was the hardest but greatest year ever for me,” the beloved manager said before his team doused him in champagne. “I love you guys, man!”

The victory was extra special for Baker, who became the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different teams. Despite his popularity and baseball prowess, Baker remains in search of his first World Series title as a manager, having presided over some notoriously bad playoff collapses.

The Astros have plenty of time to recoup from their celebrations. Although they have games remaining on their schedule for this weekend, those contests are largely meaningless, with their playoff series not set to being until next Thursday.

