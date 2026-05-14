Former NY Mets Pitcher Suggests Star Players Left Team to Get Away from ‘Lunatic’ Mayor Mamdani

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Ex-New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard suggested that star players wanted off the team because of Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani shocked the political world when he won New York’s mayoral race in November 2025. Three weeks later, seven-year outfielder Brandon Nimmo was traded from the Mets to the Texas Rangers. Just a couple weeks after that, first baseman Pete Alonso — another longtime Met — signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

Speaking to Tomi Lahren on a recent episode of her show Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, Syndergaard theorized that these events may have been connected.

“Well, it’s kind of also ironic and coincidental,” Syndergaard said. “It’s like, those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played for, as well as with with Jacob deGrom. You see they went out of the craziness that’s going on in New York. But I mean, if I still played for the Mets with the Yankees, I’d be like, ‘Oh, this is freaking awesome.’ Like, I could block the crazy part out and still focus on, I get to play a kid’s game in one of the greatest cities in the world — albeit ran by a lunatic. I don’t know. He’s 34 years old, is that right? I’m 33 and I can’t imagine being a mayor of New York City.”

Lahren said that Mamdani’s age wasn’t the issue as much as his “bend toward communism globalizing the intifada.” Syndergaard added that the Mamdani, a New York assemblyman for five years before he became mayor, “never really held a actual job beforehand.”

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