WATCH: LA Chargers Reference Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Scandal in Schedule Reveal Video

The Los Angeles Chargers referenced the scandal involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini when the team released its schedule on Thursday.

Teams around the league unveiled their full regular season schedules for the 2026-27 season. In recent years, teams have decided to have some fun with the occasion by announcing their respective schedules through creative videos.

Last year, for example, the Indianapolis Colts poked fun at former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s pre-game arrest from the previous season. The team eventually deleted the video.

On Thursday, the Chargers social media team decided no punches would be pulled when they included a reference to Russini’s alleged affair with the New England Patriots coach. The video mostly revolves around the video game “Halo,” with each opponent themed around something from the game. For the Chargers’ week 12 matchup against the Patriots, the video switched to several in-game characters racing on a course. At one point in the scene, a sign next to the track read, “Next photo dump, 1 mile.” Then, in the bottom left corner of the screen, a notification appeared that read, “NYPost sent you a message.”

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

The sign and message were a clear reference to the New York Post’s ongoing reporting of the scandal. The outlet first broke the news with photos of Vrabel and Russini at a luxury resort in Arizona. Weeks later, the outlet published another series of photos showing the pair kissing at a New York bar in 2020.

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