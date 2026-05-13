Florida AG Opens Probe Into NFL’s Rooney Rule Requiring Teams to Interview Minority Coaching Candidates

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) issued a subpoena to the NFL for his probe into the league’s diversity-focused hiring practices.

A copy of the subpoena was obtained by OutKick on Wednesday. According to OutKick’s reporting, Uthmeier requested “extensive records dating back to 2020” that cover “the Rooney Rule, the Offensive Assistant Mandate, Resolution JC-2A, the Accelerator Program and the Mackie Development Program.” The AG, the report continued, is specifically seeking “internal policies, communications with government agencies, legal challenges,” and other data that includes the race and sex of coaching hires across the league.

The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003. It requires teams with head coaching vacancies to interview at least one minority candidate. The rule was initially conceived to address the low number of minority head coaches in the league.

Wednesday’s action came weeks after Uthmeier published a letter warning the NFL that the Rooney Rule violated Florida’s Civil Rights Act.

The NFL did not respond to OutKick’s request for comment.

Based on comments from 2025, the NFL has no intentions of getting rid of its diversity initiatives. Speaking at his annual Super Bowl press conference in February 2025, league commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL’s diversity efforts — including the Rooney Rule — were the “right thing” for the league. He also argued that such efforts have made the league better.

“Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League — both on and off the field, as I said previously — and we see that,” Goodell continued. “We see how it’s benefited the National Football League, so I think we’ll continue those efforts.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!