Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas was seemingly taken by surprise when he was asked about his mother’s death during an interview on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

In the third inning of Boston’s Mother’s Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Casas was mic’d up for an in-game interview. The lighthearted conversation with the 23-year-old touched on his plate approach, first impressions of Boston, and aspects about the city’s culture.

Then, ESPN’s Karl Ravech suddenly asked Casas about the significance of Mother’s Day since Casas lost his mother when he was younger. Judging by his facial expression, the question took him by surprise, but he managed to turn that awkward moment into an inspiring one.

“What happened was unfortunate to me, but I have so many mother figures in my life,” Casas said. “Whether they have my last name or they don’t, I’ve had so much support from everybody in and around my circle that I don’t even feel like I missed out on anything. I know she’s watching me every day. I know she’s smiling, proud of me. But yeah, for the most part, I think I’ve been alright.”

In-game interviews are usually a jovial affair. Some players talk strategy. Others talk about the team’s success at that point in the season. Then there are some — like outfielder Mookie Betts — that use the moment to give the broadcast team golf tips.

When a baseball game interrupts a golf lesson SMH. pic.twitter.com/HXXSDrwNAX — MLB (@MLB) March 7, 2019

