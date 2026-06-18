NY Knicks Championship Celebration Tainted by ‘Unfathomable’ Gaffe — And It Is Getting Absolutely Roasted

Someone involved with the planning of the New York Knicks NBA title celebration threw up an absolute brick — and it is getting eviscerated on social media.

The jersey numbers of the current roster were hung across New York’s City Hall ahead of the team’s arrival for a 2 p.m. ET ceremony — at which they will be presented with keys to the city. But even amongst all the stars — including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, and Game 4 hero OG Anunoby — the number of a little-used role player named Dillon Jones stood out. Why? Because he was erroneously shown as the owner of an iconic number in Knicks history — no. 33.

As any Knicks fan knows, that number belongs — for eternity — to legendary center Patrick Ewing, whose jersey was retired in 2003. Ewing — along with icons such Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and now Brunson — ranks among a handful of the team’s greatest players of all-time. But because Jones happened to wear the number for a few exhibition games during the summer, the banner was mistakenly printed and hung.

And Knicks fans were not happy:

The Knicks just said “fuck it, Dillon Jones is a back to back NBA champion!” and gave him Patrick Ewing’s number on the biggest stage in Knicks history 😂😂😂 A mistake like this is unfathomable! (And if it’s not a mistake & theres some reasoning behind it, thats also dumb) pic.twitter.com/lXUsAgVUla — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 18, 2026

There’s a Dillon Jones banner hanging at City Hall with jersey number #33 He wears #1 and #33 is… you know 🤣 (📸 @sny_knicks) pic.twitter.com/D7nZYfSudI — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) June 18, 2026

It’s sacrilege to hang up 33 if it’s not for Patrick Ewing. What is City Hall thinking? Dillon Jones is not 33. pic.twitter.com/0OiOQt9Mcy — Rich Calder (@Rich_Calder) June 18, 2026

City Hall has hung a Dillon Jones #33 jersey Dillon Jones # history:

Weber State 2

OKC 3

OKC Blue 31

Rip City 31

Westchester 2

NY Knicks 1 He wore 33 last summer/preseason for Wizards But was cut before opening night Oh and 33 IS RETIRED IT'S PATRICK EWING'S@NYCMayor HELLO pic.twitter.com/Ts3qUUULRB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 18, 2026

Knicks Parade today in NYC and apparently Patrick Ewing’s retired number 33 belongs to someone else now! Mamdani and Hochul probably have no idea what’s even wrong about this picture pic.twitter.com/2zZ7eDLOCJ — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 18, 2026

This is a problem. A BIG problem. Can’t have Patrick Ewing disrespected on the day of the parade. https://t.co/YfEVy39fJn — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 18, 2026

So some unfortunate City employee went to the Knicks website where Dillion Jones is listed under his old Wizards preseason number. So this started months ago when someone didn’t update this page and didn’t think much of it. Consequences (Jordan Peele voice) https://t.co/aI0zKjkmSe pic.twitter.com/wR4rYahOcI — NYKTerry 🏆 (@NykTerry) June 18, 2026

Fortunately for fans, the real no. 33 is in attendance at the parade and presumably will be part of the festivities at City Hall.

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