NY Knicks Championship Celebration Tainted by ‘Unfathomable’ Gaffe — And It Is Getting Absolutely Roasted
Someone involved with the planning of the New York Knicks NBA title celebration threw up an absolute brick — and it is getting eviscerated on social media.
The jersey numbers of the current roster were hung across New York’s City Hall ahead of the team’s arrival for a 2 p.m. ET ceremony — at which they will be presented with keys to the city. But even amongst all the stars — including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, and Game 4 hero OG Anunoby — the number of a little-used role player named Dillon Jones stood out. Why? Because he was erroneously shown as the owner of an iconic number in Knicks history — no. 33.
As any Knicks fan knows, that number belongs — for eternity — to legendary center Patrick Ewing, whose jersey was retired in 2003. Ewing — along with icons such Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and now Brunson — ranks among a handful of the team’s greatest players of all-time. But because Jones happened to wear the number for a few exhibition games during the summer, the banner was mistakenly printed and hung.
And Knicks fans were not happy:
Fortunately for fans, the real no. 33 is in attendance at the parade and presumably will be part of the festivities at City Hall.
——
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓