NY Knicks Championship Celebration Tainted by ‘Unfathomable’ Gaffe — And It Is Getting Absolutely Roasted

Joe DePaoloJun 18th, 2026, 12:06 pm
 

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns leaves the court after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, June 5, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Someone involved with the planning of the New York Knicks NBA title celebration threw up an absolute brick — and it is getting eviscerated on social media.

The jersey numbers of the current roster were hung across New York’s City Hall ahead of the team’s arrival for a 2 p.m. ET ceremony — at which they will be presented with keys to the city. But even amongst all the stars — including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, and Game 4 hero OG Anunoby — the number of a little-used role player named Dillon Jones stood out. Why? Because he was erroneously shown as the owner of an iconic number in Knicks history — no. 33.

As any Knicks fan knows, that number belongs — for eternity — to legendary center Patrick Ewing, whose jersey was retired in 2003. Ewing — along with icons such Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and now Brunson — ranks among a handful of the team’s greatest players of all-time. But because Jones happened to wear the number for a few exhibition games during the summer, the banner was mistakenly printed and hung.

And Knicks fans were not happy:

Fortunately for fans, the real no. 33 is in attendance at the parade and presumably will be part of the festivities at City Hall.

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Joe DePaolo - Editor in Chief

Joe DePaolo is the Editor in Chief of Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on X: @joe_depaolo