NFL Chief Medical Officer Says ‘We’ve Really Not Seen’ Asymptomatic People Spread Covid in Team Facilities

Numerous NFL teams are struggling with Covid outbreaks despite high rates of vaccination, but according to the league’s chief medical officer, the virus is not being spread by asymptomatic players.

The NFL recently tweaked its Covid protocols to combat the increasing spread of Covid through its rosters. Among the new protocols, was the decision to drastically reduce testing of vaccinated players who were asymptomatic, a decision that was met with some backlash considering the recent influx of breakthrough cases.

“We really have not seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus to others,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills told the NFL Network Thursday afternoon.

Following the interview with NFL Network, ESPN reached out to Dr. Sills for clarification.

“Can I tell you tonight that there has never been a case when someone without symptoms passed it on to someone else? No, of course I can’t say that,” he told ESPN. “But what I can say to you is that I think it’s a very, very tiny fraction of the overall problem, if it exists at all.”

While Covid cases have recently spiked in the NFL, causing postponements and rescheduled games, many players on the reserve/Covid-19 list are asymptomatic or only experiencing very mild symptoms.

Previously, vaccinated players were tested weekly, but the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new guidelines last weekend for “targeted” testing. The new protocols call for vaccinated players to get tested only after being in close contact with someone who tested positive or if they’re experiencing symptoms.

“It’s all about symptom recognition and prompt testing,” Dr. Sills told NFL Network of the new system. “They’re coming forward right away and getting tested the first time they have symptoms which again, makes everyone around them safer.”

