Two Georgia Election Workers Sue OAN and Giuliani Over Election Conspiracy Theory

Two Georgia election workers are suing rightwing One America News and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, claiming that the pair pushed election conspiracies that prompted threats against them.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who worked as a voter registration officer in Fulton County and her mother, Ruby Freeman, a temp worker for the 2020 election, filed the defamation suit on Thursday.

According to Reuters, “the lawsuit targets San Diego-based Herring Networks, which owns and operates One America News Network, as well as the channel’s chief executive Robert Herring, president Charles Herring, and reporter Chanel Rion.” Giuliani, who frequently appeared as a guest on OAN, is also listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit centers on debunked reporting based on surveillance video that captured Moss and Freeman processing “suitcases” full of fake ballots for President Joe Biden on Election Day. Per Reuters, state election officials including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger denied the claims, noting that the “suitcases” were standard ballot containers and that the count was conducted under the watch of an independent monitor and state investigator.

The suit alleges that Giuliani “amplified the video by posting about it on social media,” and that “OAN, its hosts, and its staff” used Giuliani’s claims and “published them to millions of its viewers and readers.”

As a result, the pair say they suffered threats, including harassing calls and emails, threatening Christmas cards, and people showing up on their doorstep.

According to the suit, the FBI recommended Freeman would not be safe in her home beginning on Jan. 6 and she was unable to return home for two months after that.

“Both women are afraid to live normal lives,” the lawsuit says. “Ms. Freeman is fearful when she hears her name called in public; Ms. Moss now fears risking even a visit to the grocery store and must get her groceries delivered instead. Defendants have inflicted, and continue to inflict, severe and ongoing emotional and economic damage.”

Freeman and Moss have also filed a defamation suit against the Gateway Pundit, similarly claiming that the rightwing outlet published false stories about them that caused the harassment.

