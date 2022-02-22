NFL Reporter Apologizes for Old ‘Insensitive Tweets’ and Imploring Colin Kaepernick to ‘Stand for the Flag’

Popular sports reporter Annie Agar issued an apology this week after her old tweets about Colin Kaepernick and others were exposed.

Agar, who joined Bally Sports as a college football and NFL correspondent last year, gained fame for her viral “meeting” videos during the pandemic which began by parodying the Big Ten conference.

The exposed tweets were from 2013-2016 and included opinions about Kaepernick, imploring the NFL quarterback to stand during the national anthem. Agar also criticized former MLB star pitcher Felix Hernandez for wearing his hat off to the side. “This is baseball, not the hood,” Agar tweeted in 2013.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past,” the 25-year-old Agar wrote in response to the exposed tweets. “They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again.”

While we’re not sure what prompted someone to filter through Agar’s old tweets in search of controversial takes, they did appear to be unearthed after she made a joke about the Jaguars.

“It’s Sunday and no one is playing football, I guess we all feel like Jags fans today,” Agar tweeted on the first Sunday of the NFL offseason. In the subsequent hours, people responded to Agar with screenshots of her “insensitive tweets.”

