Rudy Giuliani Says Colin Kaepernick Wasn’t a Good Quarterback ‘Because He Ran Too Damn Much’

While much of the country loved the nostalgia of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, 77-year-old Rudy Giuliani wasn’t impressed.

During his New York radio show, Giuliani railed against Eminem for honoring Colin Kaepernick at the Super Bowl and proceeded to give his best sports radio host impression, by breaking down Kaepernick’s ability as a quarterback.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee. Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else,” Giuliani said on 77 WABC. “You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game?”

“Crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?” Giuliani continued. “The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

Eminem took a knee on stage during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, an ode to Kaepernick who knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to support social justice. Despite proving to be an effective quarterback, Kaepernick never received a serious NFL contract offer after taking a knee.

“You got a guy who takes a knee because of Colin Kaepernick,” Giuliani ranted. “Who’s – who’s whatever he is. Never thought he was that good a quarterback anyway. Remember he threw the touchdown to lose the Super Bowl for his team? Because he ran too damn much, That’s why.”

Kaepernick took the league by storm for his big play ability when he became the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback in 2012. Like Steve Young, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Josh Allen and other dual-threat quarterback elites who must not appeal to Giuliani, Kaepernick had electric running ability in addition to his strong arm.

